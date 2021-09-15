Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 207,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $399.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

