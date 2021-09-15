Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mineral Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

MALRY stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 4.64%.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.