Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Minor International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

