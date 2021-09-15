Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $212.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after buying an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.