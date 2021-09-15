Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,360 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $53.11.

