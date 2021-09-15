Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 7468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MF. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MF. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

