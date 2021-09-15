Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $20.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

