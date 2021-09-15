Mist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Mist has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

