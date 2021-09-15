Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,460,000 after acquiring an additional 215,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

RY stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

