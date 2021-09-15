Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $810,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

NYSE MLM opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.74 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

