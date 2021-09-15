Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $462,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of LULU opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.