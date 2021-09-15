Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

MHVYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

