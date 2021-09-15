MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 154,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

