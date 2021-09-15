MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 481,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. 936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

