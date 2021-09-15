MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. 46,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.