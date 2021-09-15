MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $747.92. 458,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The stock has a market cap of $740.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

