MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 1.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 24,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

