MONECO Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $346.21. 15,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,404. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.77 and a 200-day moving average of $371.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

