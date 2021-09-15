Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MCRUF stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

