Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $3,032,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,356,329.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,521,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,037 shares of company stock worth $68,953,086. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.