Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

