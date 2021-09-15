Mount Logan Capital Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

