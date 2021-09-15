Movano Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th

Movano’s (NASDAQ:MOVE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Movano had issued 8,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $42,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Movano’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. Movano has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOVE. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

