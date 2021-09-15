Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

COOP opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

