MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.90 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report sales of $706.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.30 million and the lowest is $695.80 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $17,279,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MRC Global by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

