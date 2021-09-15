Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $238.56

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €238.56 ($280.66) and traded as high as €246.65 ($290.18). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €244.20 ($287.29), with a volume of 256,958 shares changing hands.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

