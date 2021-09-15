Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.