Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

