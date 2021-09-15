Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,065 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.