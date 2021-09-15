Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The ODP by 37.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

