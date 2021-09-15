Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $24.52

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $23.92. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 151 shares.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 480,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,183,016 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

