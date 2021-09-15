Nano (NANO) Price Hits $5.73

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00011929 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $763.11 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.16 or 0.07394706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00385248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.23 or 0.01354382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00556334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.44 or 0.00561229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00325592 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

