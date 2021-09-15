NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 9,200 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $18,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $15,006.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90.

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. NantHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NantHealth by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NantHealth by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

