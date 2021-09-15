National Asset Management Inc. Buys 222 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

