National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

