National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. 70,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,048. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

