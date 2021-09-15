National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,260,597. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

