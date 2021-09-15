National Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,523 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,523 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 673.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 83,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

