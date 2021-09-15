National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of PVG opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -70.22.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

