National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.26 million and a PE ratio of 70.91. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.