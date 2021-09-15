National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Head to Head Review

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDW Media and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% National CineMedia -218.98% N/A -11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 2 3 0 2.60

National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 103.54%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than IDW Media.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.98 -$13.80 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $90.40 million 2.34 -$65.40 million ($1.00) -2.61

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National CineMedia beats IDW Media on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

