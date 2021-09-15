National Tyre & Wheel Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:NTD)

National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About National Tyre & Wheel
