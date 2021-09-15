Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts have commented on GASNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.
Shares of GASNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 4,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
