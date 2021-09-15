Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Down 93.9% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GASNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 4,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

