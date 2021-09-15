NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

