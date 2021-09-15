Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $577.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

