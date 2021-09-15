New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 14.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $183,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

