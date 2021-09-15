New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,393 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 263,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,791. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEC opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

