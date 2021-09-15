New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

