New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at about $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.