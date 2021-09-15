NFT Index Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,249.47 or 0.02587388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $80,685.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00150124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00799892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047109 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

